College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 3
Published 3:44 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Tuesday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Clemson Tigers. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Arkansas -4.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Miami Hurricanes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 5.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -4.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Boston College +3 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boston College by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Carolina -3
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Notre Dame +9.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -9.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cal +8.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: California Golden Bears at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -8.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Tennessee -19 vs. Syracuse
- Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 26.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -19
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Louisville -3.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville -3.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia Tech +10.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 9.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -10.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas A&M -8.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 12.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -8.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: LSU -3.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 3.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU -3.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Kentucky -2.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 4.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -2.5
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
