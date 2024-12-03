December 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The games in a Tuesday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Vancouver Canucks squaring off against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Tuesday are here.

How to Watch December 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Colorado Avalanche @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.