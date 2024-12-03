Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status – Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 4 Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks (10-9) are monitoring four players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they ready for their Wednesday, December 4 game against the Atlanta Hawks (11-11) at Fiserv Forum. The Hawks have listed one injured player. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 124-114 win against the Wizards in their last outing on Saturday. Antetokounmpo’s team-leading 42 points paced the Bucks in the victory.

The Hawks won their last outing 124-112 against the Pelicans on Monday. In the Hawks’ win, De’Andre Hunter led the team with 22 points (adding two rebounds and zero assists).

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Out Ankle MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Hamstring 1.6 0.8 0.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Patella 32.9 11.9 6.6 Taurean Prince PF Questionable Quadricep 8.7 4.6 1.8

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FDSWI and FDSSE

