Guardians of the Gap receives downtown improvement grant Published 11:55 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Guardians of the Gap is one of the 18 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants announced recently by Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

“Tennessee’s downtown districts are the key focal points for cities and towns statewide and help to drive business, tourism and leisure,” said Gov. Lee. “Congratulations to the communities receiving funding through the latest round of TNECD’s Downtown Improvement Grants. We look forward to seeing the continued prosperity our communities experience because of the economic growth these grants will bring.”

More than $4.76 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funding is being awarded to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities. Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, gateways and streetscapes. As part of the program, each new grant recipient will be required to match 25% of the funding received.

“Tennessee’s downtown districts are not only home to local government, but they also serve as a hub for commerce and tourism in our communities,” said Commissioner McWhorter. “I commend our city and county leaders who have taken the necessary steps to revitalize and improve their downtowns, which will in turn spur job creation and drive economic growth.”

Communities receiving Downtown Improvement Grants are:

Guardians of the Gap LLC, Claiborne County, $300,000

Columbia, Maury County, $300,000

Tracy City, Grundy County, $214,005

Fayetteville, Lincoln County, $225,000

Operation CityScape, Putnam County, $255,000

Winchester, Franklin County, $300,000

Downtown Maryville Alliance, Blount County, $233,027

Covington Economic Development Corporation, Tipton County, $300,000

Main Street Greeneville, Greene County, $300,000

Trenton, Gibson County, $300,000

Jackson Downtown Development Corporation, Madison County, $300,000

Main Street Murfreesboro, Rutherford County, $300,000

Downtown Kingsport Association, Sullivan County, $300,000

Jonesborough, Washington County, $104,494

Tellico Plains, Monroe County, $235,128

Somerville, Fayette County, $300,000

Oneida, Scott County, $202,775

Morristown, Hamblen County, $300,000

“I’m excited to see more Tennessee communities secure funding to help restore and revitalize their downtown districts,” said TNECD Main Street Director Kim Parks. “These grants will help stimulate the economy, tourism and job creation for years to come.”

To be eligible for a Downtown Improvement Grant, communities had to submit an application and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Tennessee Main Street community.