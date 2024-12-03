How to Pick the Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 4 Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

There are plenty of betting options to take into account for the upcoming game that has the Toronto Maple Leafs facing off against the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4. To get you ready to make a bet or put together a parlay, check out our best bets and projections below.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

This season, 13 of Toronto’s 24 games have gone over Wednesday’s total of 6 goals.

In Nashville’s 25 games this season, 10 have finished with more goals than Wednesday’s over/under of 6.

The over/under for this game (6) is 0.6 more than the combined scoring averages for the Maple Leafs (3.08) and the Predators (2.32).

This game’s total is 0.3 more than the 5.7 goals these two teams allow per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Maple Leafs Moneyline: -159

The Maple Leafs have gone 11-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Toronto is 7-4 when it has played with moneyline odds of -159 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Maple Leafs have a 61.4% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +133

Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in nine opportunities).

The Predators have yet to win a match with moneyline odds of +133 or longer (in two such games).

Nashville has a 42.9% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Toronto 4, Nashville 2

Maple Leafs Points Leaders

Mitchell Marner has been critical to Toronto’s offense this season, recording 33 points in 24 games.

With 15 goals and 11 assists, William Nylander is one of the most important contributors for Toronto with his 26 points (1.1 per game).

Through 23 games, John Tavares has proven himself as a contributor for Toronto. He has 22 points (11 goals and 11 assists).

Anthony Stolarz (8-4-2) has a 2.2 goals against average and a save percentage of .924 for Toronto.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and put up 15 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.3 shots per game and shooting 8.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 22 total points (0.9 per game).

Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Ryan O’Reilly has scored five goals and contributed nine assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 14.

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 6-10-5 this season, collecting 553 saves and giving up 54 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (16th in the league).

Maple Leafs’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/27/2024 Panthers L 5-1 Away +130 11/30/2024 Lightning W 5-3 Away -140 12/2/2024 Blackhawks W 4-1 Home -431 12/4/2024 Predators – Home -159 12/6/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/7/2024 Penguins – Away – 12/10/2024 Devils – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away +133 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away – 12/7/2024 Senators – Away – 12/10/2024 Flames – Home –

Toronto vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

