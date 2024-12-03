How to Pick the Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 4
Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
There are plenty of betting options to take into account for the upcoming game that has the Toronto Maple Leafs facing off against the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4. To get you ready to make a bet or put together a parlay, check out our best bets and projections below.
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.6 goals)
- This season, 13 of Toronto’s 24 games have gone over Wednesday’s total of 6 goals.
- In Nashville’s 25 games this season, 10 have finished with more goals than Wednesday’s over/under of 6.
- The over/under for this game (6) is 0.6 more than the combined scoring averages for the Maple Leafs (3.08) and the Predators (2.32).
- This game’s total is 0.3 more than the 5.7 goals these two teams allow per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Maple Leafs Moneyline: -159
- The Maple Leafs have gone 11-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- Toronto is 7-4 when it has played with moneyline odds of -159 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Maple Leafs have a 61.4% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +133
- Nashville is yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season (in nine opportunities).
- The Predators have yet to win a match with moneyline odds of +133 or longer (in two such games).
- Nashville has a 42.9% implied probability to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Toronto 4, Nashville 2
Maple Leafs Points Leaders
- Mitchell Marner has been critical to Toronto’s offense this season, recording 33 points in 24 games.
- With 15 goals and 11 assists, William Nylander is one of the most important contributors for Toronto with his 26 points (1.1 per game).
- Through 23 games, John Tavares has proven himself as a contributor for Toronto. He has 22 points (11 goals and 11 assists).
- Anthony Stolarz (8-4-2) has a 2.2 goals against average and a save percentage of .924 for Toronto.
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and put up 15 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.3 shots per game and shooting 8.4%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 22 total points (0.9 per game).
- Filip Forsberg’s 17 points this season, including nine goals and eight assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Ryan O’Reilly has scored five goals and contributed nine assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 14.
- Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 6-10-5 this season, collecting 553 saves and giving up 54 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (16th in the league).
Maple Leafs’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/27/2024
|Panthers
|L 5-1
|Away
|+130
|11/30/2024
|Lightning
|W 5-3
|Away
|-140
|12/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 4-1
|Home
|-431
|12/4/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-159
|12/6/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Away
|–
|12/10/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|L 3-2
|Home
|-176
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|L 3-2
|Home
|-119
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|L 3-2
|Away
|+122
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|+133
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
Toronto vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
