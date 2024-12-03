How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream – December 3
Published 9:13 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Orange allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 88th.
- The Volunteers score 81.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 78.3 the Orange allow.
- Tennessee has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange are shooting 44.5% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 33.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Syracuse has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 33.6% from the field.
- The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 90th.
- The Orange put up an average of 81 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 54.7 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Syracuse has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last year in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).
- In home games, the Volunteers ceded 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than when playing on the road (75.3).
- When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Syracuse averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (80.2) than on the road (72.1).
- The Orange gave up fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
- Syracuse drained more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (33.7%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|W 64-42
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|W 77-62
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|W 78-35
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|–
|State Farm Center
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|Texas
|L 70-66
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2024
|Texas Tech
|L 79-74
|Barclays Center
|11/27/2024
|Cornell
|W 82-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/3/2024
|@ Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/7/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/10/2024
|Albany (NY)
|–
|JMA Wireless Dome
