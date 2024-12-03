How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream – December 3 Published 9:13 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Orange allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 88th.

The Volunteers score 81.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 78.3 the Orange allow.

Tennessee has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Stream Tennessee vs. Syracuse live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 44.5% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 33.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Syracuse has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 33.6% from the field.

The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 90th.

The Orange put up an average of 81 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 54.7 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Syracuse has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last year in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).

In home games, the Volunteers ceded 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than when playing on the road (75.3).

When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Syracuse averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (80.2) than on the road (72.1).

The Orange gave up fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.

Syracuse drained more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (33.7%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) – Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois – State Farm Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2024 Texas L 70-66 Barclays Center 11/22/2024 Texas Tech L 79-74 Barclays Center 11/27/2024 Cornell W 82-72 JMA Wireless Dome 12/3/2024 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 12/7/2024 @ Notre Dame Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Purcell Pavilion 12/10/2024 Albany (NY) – JMA Wireless Dome

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.