Published 9:13 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - December 3

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Orange allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 88th.
  • The Volunteers score 81.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 78.3 the Orange allow.
  • Tennessee has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange are shooting 44.5% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 33.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Syracuse has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 33.6% from the field.
  • The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 90th.
  • The Orange put up an average of 81 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 54.7 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • Syracuse has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game last year in home games, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).
  • In home games, the Volunteers ceded 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than when playing on the road (75.3).
  • When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • In 2023-24, Syracuse averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (80.2) than on the road (72.1).
  • The Orange gave up fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (81.1) last season.
  • Syracuse drained more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (33.7%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois State Farm Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2024 Texas L 70-66 Barclays Center
11/22/2024 Texas Tech L 79-74 Barclays Center
11/27/2024 Cornell W 82-72 JMA Wireless Dome
12/3/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/7/2024 @ Notre Dame Purcell Pavilion
12/10/2024 Albany (NY) JMA Wireless Dome

