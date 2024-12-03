How to Watch the NBA Today, December 4 Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

There are six matchups on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Detroit Pistons versus the Boston Celtics.

If you’re looking for live coverage of today’s NBA action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 4

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET

NBCS-BOS and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSIN

YES and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSE

FDSWI and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSN

NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

