How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3

Published 12:15 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 3

The Tuesday college basketball slate includes seven games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Clemson Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals

Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 3

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 3

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 3

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 2

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup