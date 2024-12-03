How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3 Published 12:15 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The Tuesday college basketball slate includes seven games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Clemson Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

