How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3
Published 12:15 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The Tuesday college basketball slate includes seven games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Clemson Tigers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
