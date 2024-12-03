How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4 Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners versus the Louisville Cardinals.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.