Lions, Bills, Week 14 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:19 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

As we head into Week 14 of the NFL schedule, which team is on top? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

11-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +275

+275 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Packers

Packers Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 35-10 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

10-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 24-19 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

9-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1500

+1500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 30-17 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

10-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200

+2200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 23-22 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 24-19 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 26-23 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 14-3

11-1 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +500

+500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 19-17 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 23-22 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

9-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2500

+2500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 44-38 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 12-5

8-4 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 41-32 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

13. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 42-19 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

14. Houston Texans

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

8-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

15. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-5 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 26-21 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

6-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 25-24 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

18. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-10

5-7 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 35-10 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-8 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-8

6-6 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: L 17-13 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-9

5-7 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 30-17 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 7-10

4-8 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 44-38 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-8 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. New York Jets

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-9 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 26-21 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-9 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 42-19 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-10 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 23-20 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 6-11

5-7 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 27-20 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-9 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 41-32 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New England Patriots

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-10 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 25-24 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

30. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-10 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 19-17 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-10 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 27-20 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-9 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 26-23 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.