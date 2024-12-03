Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 4
Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Entering a matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-12-6), the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) will be monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4 at Scotiabank Arena.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|David Kampf
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jani Hakanpaa
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Max Domi
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Bobby McMann
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Calle Jarnkrok
|C
|Out
|Groin
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael McCarron
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs rank 17th in the NHL with 74 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Toronto has given up 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- Their goal differential (+13) makes them eighth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 58 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.
- Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (79 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -21, they are 30th in the league.
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-154)
|Predators (+129)
|6
