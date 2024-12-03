Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 4 Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Entering a matchup with the Nashville Predators (7-12-6), the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) will be monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4 at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury David Kampf C Out Lower Body Jani Hakanpaa D Out Lower Body Max Domi C Out Lower Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Lower Body Bobby McMann C Out Lower Body Calle Jarnkrok C Out Groin

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs rank 17th in the NHL with 74 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Toronto has given up 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+13) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 58 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.

Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (79 total), which ranks 22nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -21, they are 30th in the league.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-154) Predators (+129) 6

