Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tennessee Titans QB Mason Rudolph will match up with the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (273.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Rudolph worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his tilt against the Jaguars, we’ve got you covered.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

Rudolph has 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game), 38th at his position and 211th in the NFL.

Rudolph has connected on 67 of 111 passes for 721 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 13 carries tacking on one TD over his past three games. He has accumulated 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) in that stretch.

In Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, Mason Rudolph put up a season-high 19.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD.

Rudolph accumulated 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

