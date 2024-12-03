NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 4 Published 10:17 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup includes top teams in play. Among the games is the Indiana Pacers taking on the Brooklyn Nets.

Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 4

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Celtics -13.5

Celtics -13.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 13.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 13.2 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)

Over (225.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET

NBCS-BOS and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers -1.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSIN

YES and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -2.5

Magic -2.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 204.5 points

204.5 points Total Pick: Over (213.8 total projected points)

Over (213.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5.3 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 5.3 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSE

FDSWI and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.5 points) Total: 210.5 points

210.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)

Over (218.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSN

NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.