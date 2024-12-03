Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine faces a matchup against the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (273.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Jaguars? Before making that call, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has 84.5 fantasy points (9.4 per game), 36th at his position and 125th in the NFL.

Westbrook-Ikhine has picked up 226 yards receiving, on seven catches (19 targets), with four touchdowns and 46.6 fantasy points (15.5 per game) during his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 15 receptions on 28 targets, for 307 yards, and has picked up 12.1 fantasy points on average (60.7 in all).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 18.1 fantasy points — three receptions, 61 yards and two touchdowns — in his best game of the season. That was last week versus the Washington Commanders.

In his worst game of the season — Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 3.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 31 yards, on three targets.

