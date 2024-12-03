Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 24th-ranked run defense (133.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pollard a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we analyze his upcoming matchup versus the Jaguars.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8.8 8 35 0 4 33 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Pollard is 23rd at his position, and 55th overall in the league, with 126.6 fantasy points (10.6 per game).

Pollard has picked up 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) over his past three games. He has 41 carries for 169 yards and one touchdown, plus 57 receiving yards on nine catches (15 targets).

Pollard has 78 carries for 341 yards and one touchdown, plus 102 receiving yards on 16 catches (22 targets) in his past five games. He has picked up 48.3 fantasy points (9.7 per game) in that time.

In his best game of the season — Week 12 versus the Houston Texans — Tony Pollard finished with 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!