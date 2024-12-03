Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, December 3 Published 3:13 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court in seven games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats playing the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. See the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Villanova 68

Cincinnati 75, Villanova 68 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 7.8 points

Cincinnati by 7.8 points Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Syracuse Orange

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 87, Syracuse 61

Tennessee 87, Syracuse 61 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 26.1 points

Tennessee by 26.1 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Louisville 76, Ole Miss 71

Louisville 76, Ole Miss 71 Projected Favorite: Louisville by 5.4 points

Louisville by 5.4 points Pick ATS: Louisville (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 76, Michigan 71

Wisconsin 76, Michigan 71 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 5 points

Wisconsin by 5 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Georgia Tech 71

Oklahoma 80, Georgia Tech 71 Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 9.3 points

Oklahoma by 9.3 points Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Wake Forest 64

Texas A&M 76, Wake Forest 64 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 12.8 points

Texas A&M by 12.8 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (-9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 79, Clemson 75

Kentucky 79, Clemson 75 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 4.3 points

Kentucky by 4.3 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

