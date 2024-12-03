Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears will match up with the 24th-ranked tun defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (133.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming matchup against the Jaguars this week, should Spears be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Spears has 31.2 fantasy points (3.9 per game) — 64th at his position, 270th in the league.

Spears has 11 carries for 50 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 12 receiving yards on five catches (six targets) over his past three games. He has accumulated 6.2 fantasy points (2.1 per game) during that stretch.

In his past five games, Spears has rushed for 116 yards on 32 carries, with one touchdown, and has 12 yards receiving on seven catches (eight targets). He has accumulated 18.8 fantasy points (3.8 per game).

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Tyjae Spears put up a season-high 9.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points — 1 carry, 3 yards. That was last week against the Washington Commanders.

