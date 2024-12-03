Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (273.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Boyd’s game versus the Jaguars this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 3.9

3.9 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 269th overall in the NFL and 95th at his position, Boyd has accumulated 31.3 fantasy points (2.8 per game) so far in 2024.

Boyd has averaged 4.2 fantasy points (12.6 total) during his past three games. He has 126 yards receiving, on 11 catches (13 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Boyd has accumulated 140 yards receiving, on 14 catches (19 targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 2.9 fantasy points (14.3 total) in his past five games.

Tyler Boyd accumulated 5.5 fantasy points — six receptions, 55 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season, Boyd finished with 0.3 fantasy points — zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 9 against the New England Patriots.

