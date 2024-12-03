Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (273.3 yards allowed per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Levis worth inserting into your starting lineup? For a breakdown of his tilt versus the Jaguars, we’ve got you covered.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 81st overall in the league and 30th at his position, Levis has accumulated 105.6 fantasy points (11.7 per game) so far in 2024.

In his past three games, Levis is 53-of-92 for 785 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for 25 yards on 17 carries. He has accumulated 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game).

In his past five games, Levis has picked up 74.3 fantasy points (14.9 per game). He is 87-of-142 for 1,055 yards, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed for 81 yards on 25 carries.

In his best game of the season — Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers — Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards.

Levis accumulated -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!