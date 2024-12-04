Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 5
Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The matchups on the Thursday college basketball slate for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Saint Louis Billikens taking on the San Francisco Dons at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: San Francisco -9.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 16.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cal Poly +1.5 vs. UC Davis
- Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs at UC Davis Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Cal Poly by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Davis (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Penn State -1.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Penn State by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Penn State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State +14.5 vs. Lipscomb
- Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Lipscomb Bisons
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Lipscomb by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lipscomb (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: CSU Northridge -5.5 vs. UC Riverside
- Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders at CSU Northridge Matadors
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: CSU Northridge by 8.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: CSU Northridge (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
ATS Pick: CSU Bakersfield +15.5 vs. UC Irvine
- Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at UC Irvine Anteaters
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: UC Irvine by 12.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Irvine (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: TCU -1.5 vs. Xavier
- Matchup: Xavier Musketeers at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: TCU by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: TCU (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: CSU Fullerton -6.5 vs. Long Beach State
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at CSU Fullerton Titans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: CSU Fullerton by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: CSU Fullerton (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne -8.5 vs. Detroit Mercy
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Detroit Mercy Titans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Jackson State +16.5 vs. Arkansas State
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 5
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 15.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas State (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
