Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 4 Published 6:16 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-9) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (11-11), who have won four straight. The Hawks are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET (on FDSWI and FDSSE) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSWI and FDSSE

FDSWI and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bucks 119 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 4.5)

Bucks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-6.3)

Bucks (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.9

The Bucks have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this year, tallying an ATS record of 9-11-0, compared to the 9-13-0 mark of the Hawks.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Milwaukee is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, Milwaukee does it less often (45% of the time) than Atlanta (68.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 10-5, while the Hawks are 6-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks rank 14th in the NBA with 114.1 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 15th with 112.2 points allowed per game.

This season, Milwaukee is averaging 43.3 boards per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

So far this season, the Bucks rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 24.1 per game.

With 13.2 turnovers per game, Milwaukee ranks ninth in the NBA. It forces 12.5 turnovers per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Bucks are making 14.6 three-pointers per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.4% three-point percentage (third-best).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the league in points scored (116.5 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (119).

Atlanta grabs 45.5 rebounds per game and give up 44.8 boards, ranking seventh and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

With 29.8 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.8 per game). But it is fourth-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

The Hawks are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

