Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 4
Published 6:16 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks (11-9) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (11-11), who have won four straight. The Hawks are underdogs by 4.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET (on FDSWI and FDSSE) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSWI and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Bucks 119 – Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-6.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.9
- The Bucks have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this year, tallying an ATS record of 9-11-0, compared to the 9-13-0 mark of the Hawks.
- As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Milwaukee is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, Milwaukee does it less often (45% of the time) than Atlanta (68.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 10-5, while the Hawks are 6-5 as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks rank 14th in the NBA with 114.1 points per game this year. At the other end, they rank 15th with 112.2 points allowed per game.
- This season, Milwaukee is averaging 43.3 boards per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 45.1 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).
- So far this season, the Bucks rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 24.1 per game.
- With 13.2 turnovers per game, Milwaukee ranks ninth in the NBA. It forces 12.5 turnovers per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Bucks are making 14.6 three-pointers per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they own a 39.4% three-point percentage (third-best).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks are eighth in the league in points scored (116.5 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (119).
- Atlanta grabs 45.5 rebounds per game and give up 44.8 boards, ranking seventh and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.
- With 29.8 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league.
- In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.8 per game). But it is fourth-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).
- The Hawks are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.4 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (34.5%).
