Buy Tickets for Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on December 4
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
John Tavares and Ryan O’Reilly are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-159)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Maple Leafs Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Mitchell Marner
|24
|9
|24
|33
|William Nylander
|24
|15
|11
|26
|John Tavares
|23
|11
|11
|22
|Matthew Knies
|22
|10
|5
|15
|Auston Matthews
|15
|6
|8
|14
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|25
|7
|15
|22
|Filip Forsberg
|25
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|25
|5
|9
|14
|Steven Stamkos
|25
|7
|6
|13
|Jonathan Marchessault
|25
|4
|8
|12
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Maple Leafs are ranked 19th in the league with 74 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- Toronto is ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 61 in total (2.5 per game).
- The Maple Leafs’ offense has the league’s 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.48%).
- The Predators have scored 58 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
- Nashville has given up 3.2 goals per game, and 79 total, which ranks 21st among all league teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.78%) ranks 17th in the league.
