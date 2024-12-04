College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 4 Published 3:44 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The SEC college basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils, is not one to miss — see below for picks against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Carolina -1.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at North Carolina Tar Heels

Alabama Crimson Tide at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Carolina by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Carolina -1.5

North Carolina -1.5 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Virginia +16.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Florida Gators

Virginia Cavaliers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 16 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -16.5

Florida -16.5 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Auburn +2.5 vs. Duke

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Duke Blue Devils

Auburn Tigers at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Duke by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Duke -2.5

Duke -2.5 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt -5.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Virginia Tech Hokies

Vanderbilt Commodores at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 5.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -5.5

Vanderbilt -5.5 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Pittsburgh +5.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Pittsburgh by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -5.5

Mississippi State -5.5 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: NC State +2.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at NC State Wolfpack

Texas Longhorns at NC State Wolfpack Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -2.5

Texas -2.5 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 4

December 4 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

