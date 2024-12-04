How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4
Published 9:13 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The Auburn Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils hit the court in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include SEC teams.
The Auburn Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils hit the court in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include SEC teams.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
Vanderbilt Commodores at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: ACCN
No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: SECN
Texas Longhorns at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN
