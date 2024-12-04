How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4 Published 9:13 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Auburn Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils hit the court in one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include SEC teams.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

Vanderbilt Commodores at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Texas Longhorns at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

