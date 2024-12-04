How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4

Published 12:19 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 4

SEC teams will be in action across six games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Virginia Tech Hokies at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Vanderbilt Commodores at Miami Hurricanes

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Syracuse Orange at Texas A&M Aggies

Florida State Seminoles at Tennessee Volunteers

