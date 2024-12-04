How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4
Published 12:19 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
SEC teams will be in action across six games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center.
Today’s SEC Games
Virginia Tech Hokies at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Vanderbilt Commodores at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Syracuse Orange at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida State Seminoles at Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo
