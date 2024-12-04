How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 4 Published 7:15 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Two hot squads hit the court when the Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) host the Florida State Seminoles (8-1) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Seminoles, who have won seven in a row.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, it will air on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Seminoles are the second-best squad in college basketball (96.2 points per game). Defensively, they are 178th (63.0 points conceded per game).

Tennessee is allowing 26.8 boards per game this season (36th-ranked in college basketball), but it has thrived by pulling down 40.4 rebounds per contest (15th-best).

At 13.3 assists per game, the Seminoles are 178th in college basketball.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 27.6 turnovers per game. It ranks 130th in college basketball by committing 15.2 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Seminoles are 29th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.9). They are 23rd-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

Tennessee ranks 84th in the country with 5.0 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 187th with a 30.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

The Seminoles attempt 35.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.1% of the Seminoles’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.9% are 2-pointers.

Florida State 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Seminoles are second-best in college basketball on offense (96.2 points scored per game) and ranked 178th defensively (63.0 points allowed).

In 2024-25, Florida State is 155th in the country in rebounds (33.7 per game) and 40th in rebounds allowed (27.0).

This season the Seminoles are ranked 178th in college basketball in assists at 13.3 per game.

Florida State is the third-best squad in the country in turnovers per game (9.3) and 62nd in turnovers forced (19.4).

Beyond the arc, the Seminoles are 29th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.9). They are 23rd-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

In 2024-25 Florida State is 17th-best in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (3.7 per game) and 32nd in defensive 3-point percentage (24.6%).

The Seminoles attempt 64.6% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.9% of the Seminoles’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 29.1% are 3-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 5 19.2 6.0 3.8 3.2 0.6 1.2 Ruby Whitehorn 5 13.2 7.6 1.4 2.0 0.2 0.8 Edie Darby 1 12.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 2.0 Samara Spencer 5 11.2 3.2 5.0 0.8 0.2 2.0 Jewel Spear 4 11.0 2.8 1.0 1.8 0.5 2.5

Florida State’s Top Players

Seminoles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ta’Niya Latson 8 26.1 4.5 4.5 2.3 0.3 1.0 Makayla Timpson 8 18.9 11.6 1.5 2.9 3.0 0.0 O’Mariah Gordon 8 15.8 3.1 3.4 2.8 0.0 1.8 Sydney Bowles 8 11.9 2.5 1.0 1.0 0.3 2.5 Carla Viegas 8 8.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 0.3 2.5

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

Florida State’s Upcoming Schedule

December 4 at Tennessee at 7:15 PM ET

December 8 vs. SMU at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. Drexel at 2:00 PM ET

December 19 vs. Jacksonville at 6:00 PM ET

January 2 at Virginia Tech at 6:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Syracuse at 2:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!