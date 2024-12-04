Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:23 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 25 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 17:50 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.
- In nine of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 25 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Maple Leafs
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|0
|12
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
