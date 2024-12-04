Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:23 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 25 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 17:50 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

In nine of the 25 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 25 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

The Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

