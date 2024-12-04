NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 5 Published 10:20 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Today’s NBA slate has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 5

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -13.5

Mavericks -13.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.4 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.8 total projected points)

Over (229.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and KFAA

MNMT and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers -3.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.1 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.1 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)

Over (233.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH

NBA TV, ALT2, KUSA, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -9.5

Thunder -9.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 10.7 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 10.7 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSOK

TSN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Knicks -14.5

Knicks -14.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.5 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 12.5 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)

Over (224.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.1 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.1 points) Total: 242.5 points

242.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.5 total projected points)

Over (231.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 5.3 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 5.3 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)

Over (231.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSW

CHSN and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -1.5

Suns -1.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 8.1 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 8.1 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily

Gulf Coast Sports and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -3.5

Rockets -3.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

