NFL Week 14 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The NFL slate in Week 14 is not one to miss. The outings include the Seattle Seahawks squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Week 14 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.
How to Watch Week 14 NFL Games
Thursday
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
