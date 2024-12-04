Predators vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today – December 5
Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (7-13-6), which currently has three players listed, as the Predators ready for their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (9-13-3) at Bell Centre on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael McCarron
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|David Reinbacher
|D
|Out
|Knee
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Venue: Bell Centre
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 60 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has given up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 24th in league action.
- Their -22 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- With 70 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL’s 23rd-ranked offense.
- Montreal has conceded 93 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
Predators vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-135)
|Canadiens (+114)
|6
