Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Published 5:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi has averaged 25:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • Josi has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 22 points in total.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (25 opportunities).
  • Through 25 games, he has 22 points, with eight multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +13, the team is eighth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
22 Points 0
7 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

SportsPlus

