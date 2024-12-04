Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.

Josi has gotten at least one point in 14 games, with 22 points in total.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 14 times this season in games with a set points prop (25 opportunities).

Through 25 games, he has 22 points, with eight multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

With a goal differential of +13, the team is eighth-best in the league in that category.

The Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 22 Points 0 7 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

