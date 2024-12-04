Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 25 games, O’Reilly has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.
  • O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
  • Through 25 games played this season, he has recorded 14 points, with one multi-point game.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
  • The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
14 Points 0
5 Goals 0
9 Assists 0

