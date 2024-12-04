Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on O’Reilly intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 25 games, O’Reilly has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -11.

O’Reilly has gotten at least one point in 13 games, with 14 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).

Through 25 games played this season, he has recorded 14 points, with one multi-point game.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

