Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:10 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

