Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Published 5:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game - December 4

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:10 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
  • The Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
13 Points 0
7 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game - December 4

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game - December 4

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game - December 4

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game - December 4

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup