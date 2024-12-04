Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Does a wager on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -14, in 18:10 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 10 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
- The Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
