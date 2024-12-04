Tennessee’s Odds to Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Published 5:38 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Will Tennessee be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2025? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Tennessee’s complete tournament resume.

Tennessee’s March Madness Odds

Sportsbooks rate the Volunteers considerably lower (10th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

The implied probability of the Volunteers winning the national championship, based on their +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

Tennessee Ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-0 0-0 3 3 7

Tennessee Quadrant Records

Quadrant 1: 2-0

2-0 Quadrant 2: 3-0

3-0 Quadrant 3: 1-0

1-0 Quadrant 4: 2-0

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament History (Since 2019)

Appearances: 7

7 Most Recent Appearance: 2024

2024 Games Played: 19 (12-7)

19 (12-7) Highest Seed: 2

2 Lowest Seed: 11

Tennessee’s Signature Wins

The Volunteers defeated the No. 15 Baylor Bears, 77-62, on November 22, in their signature win of the season.

Chaz Lanier was the top scorer in the signature victory over Baylor, recording 25 points with four rebounds and one assist.

The Volunteers are undefeated against teams in the AP’s Top 25 this season, posting a perfect 1-0 record against them.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Chaz Lanier 8 18.8 2.6 1.4 1.0 0.0 47.3% (53-112) 47.7% (31-65) Igor Milicic Jr. 8 12.5 7.1 2.4 0.6 0.6 57.8% (37-64) 31.8% (7-22) Zakai Zeigler 8 12.0 3.0 7.9 2.3 0.5 42.7% (32-75) 34.0% (17-50) Jordan Gainey 8 10.6 3.1 2.0 1.3 0.4 50.0% (27-54) 37.0% (10-27) Felix Okpara 8 7.8 6.6 0.1 0.3 1.9 64.3% (27-42) –

