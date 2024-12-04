Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4? Published 12:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Will Fedor Svechkov light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Fedor Svechkov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechkov stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Svechkov scored — and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Svechkov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

