Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Fedor Svechkov light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Fedor Svechkov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Svechkov stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Svechkov scored — and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Svechkov has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup