Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 25 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.