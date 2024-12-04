Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4? Published 12:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 20% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 16:42 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

