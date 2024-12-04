Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Can we expect Roman Josi finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Josi stats and insights
- In five of 25 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 8.4% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|25:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|25:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|27:04
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|26:42
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
