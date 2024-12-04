Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 4?
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In six of 25 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|16:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
