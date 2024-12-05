3 arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop on Hwy. 33 Published 11:33 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

A wanted Middlesboro woman, a Tazewell man and a Middlesboro man were arrested on multiple drug and gun charges following a traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 2 on Highway 33.

Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigations Division and Criminal Investigations Division had received information via ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) that a vehicle belonging to a person wanted for outstanding felony charges was traveling on Highway 33. They conducted a traffic stop on Highway 33 just north of Lone Mountain Road.

Upon the traffic stop and arrest of the wanted person, Katelyn Nicole Boatright, CCSO K9 Kira was deployed and provided a positive alert to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. After a subsequent search detectives recovered approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine from inside the vehicle as well as a quantity of cocaine, mushrooms and 3 handguns. Also two other occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest. The persons arrested in this stop and charges are as follows:

Katelyn Nicole Boatright, 27, Middlesboro, Kentucky: Capias/Bench Warrant (Schedule II Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss. X2; Schedule VI Drugs: Mfg, Del, Sell, Poss; Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia), Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance for Resale, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine) for Resale, Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale over 2,000 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Criminal Conspiracy.

Bryson Harvey Hatfield, 22, Middlesboro, Kentucky: Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale over 2,000 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Criminal Conspiracy, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving on a Suspended or Revoked Driver License.

Braden Dray Greer, 21, Tazewell, Tennessee: Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale over 2,000 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Criminal Conspiracy.