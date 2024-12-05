Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 6

Published 7:22 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Quinnipiac Bobcats versus the Rider Broncs is one of many solid options on Friday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Rider +1.5 vs. Quinnipiac

  • Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Rider Broncs
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Rider by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Quinnipiac (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: North Texas -3.5 vs. High Point

  • Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at High Point Panthers
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: North Texas by 9.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: North Texas (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +1.5 vs. Iona

  • Matchup: Iona Gaels at Sacred Heart Pioneers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Sacred Heart by 4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Iona (-1.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s +4.5 vs. Marist

  • Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Marist Red Foxes
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Marist (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Manhattan +9.5 vs. Saint Peter’s

  • Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Saint Peter’s (-9.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Miami (OH) +17.5 vs. Indiana

  • Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Indiana Hoosiers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Indiana by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Indiana (-17.5)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Illinois -3.5 vs. Northwestern

  • Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Illinois by 6.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Delaware +3.5 vs. Duquesne

  • Matchup: Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Duquesne Dukes
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Duquesne by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Duquesne (-3.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

ATS Pick: Georgetown +8.5 vs. West Virginia

  • Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at West Virginia Mountaineers
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: West Virginia by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: West Virginia (-8.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATS Pick: Brown +4.5 vs. Bryant

  • Matchup: Brown Bears at Bryant Bulldogs
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 6
  • Computer Projection: Bryant by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Bryant (-4.5)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

