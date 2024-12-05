Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 6
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Quinnipiac Bobcats versus the Rider Broncs is one of many solid options on Friday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Rider +1.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Rider Broncs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Rider by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Texas -3.5 vs. High Point
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at High Point Panthers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 9.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Sacred Heart by 4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s +4.5 vs. Marist
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Manhattan +9.5 vs. Saint Peter’s
- Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Miami (OH) +17.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Indiana by 14 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana (-17.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Illinois -3.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 6.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Delaware +3.5 vs. Duquesne
- Matchup: Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Duquesne by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duquesne (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgetown +8.5 vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: West Virginia by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: West Virginia (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Brown +4.5 vs. Bryant
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Bryant Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 6
- Computer Projection: Bryant by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bryant (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
