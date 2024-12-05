Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

December 5, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has eight points overall, getting at least one point in eight different games.
  • Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
  • He has had a point in eight games (of his 26 this season).

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
  • The Canadiens are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

