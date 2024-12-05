Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has eight points overall, getting at least one point in eight different games.
- Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).
- He has had a point in eight games (of his 26 this season).
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
- The Canadiens are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
