Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus is -4, in 21:12 per game on the ice.

Skjei has eight points overall, getting at least one point in eight different games.

Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (23 opportunities).

He has had a point in eight games (of his 26 this season).

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens rank 29th in goals against, allowing 93 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

The Canadiens are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

