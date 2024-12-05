Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens on December 5

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Montreal Canadiens’ Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Roman Josi 26 7 16 23
Filip Forsberg 26 9 8 17
Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14
Jonathan Marchessault 26 5 8 13
Steven Stamkos 26 7 6 13
Canadiens Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Nicholas Suzuki 25 10 16 26
Cole Caufield 25 16 7 23
Michael Matheson 23 2 13 15
Juraj Slafkovsky 22 2 12 14
Lane Hutson 25 0 14 14

Predators vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

  • The Predators’ 2.3 average goals per game add up to 60 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Nashville ranks 24th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (82 total) in league action.
  • The Predators’ 20.25% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Canadiens’ 70 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
  • Montreal’s 93 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the league.
  • The Canadiens’ power-play conversion rate (21.52%) ranks 15th in the league.

