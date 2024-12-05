Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens on December 5
Published 5:39 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Montreal Canadiens’ Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|26
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|26
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
|Jonathan Marchessault
|26
|5
|8
|13
|Steven Stamkos
|26
|7
|6
|13
|Canadiens Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nicholas Suzuki
|25
|10
|16
|26
|Cole Caufield
|25
|16
|7
|23
|Michael Matheson
|23
|2
|13
|15
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|22
|2
|12
|14
|Lane Hutson
|25
|0
|14
|14
Predators vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.3 average goals per game add up to 60 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Nashville ranks 24th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (82 total) in league action.
- The Predators’ 20.25% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 17th in the league.
- The Canadiens’ 70 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- Montreal’s 93 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Canadiens’ power-play conversion rate (21.52%) ranks 15th in the league.
