Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens on December 5 Published 5:39 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Montreal Canadiens’ Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 5

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-135)

Predators (-135) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 26 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 26 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14 Jonathan Marchessault 26 5 8 13 Steven Stamkos 26 7 6 13 Canadiens Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nicholas Suzuki 25 10 16 26 Cole Caufield 25 16 7 23 Michael Matheson 23 2 13 15 Juraj Slafkovsky 22 2 12 14 Lane Hutson 25 0 14 14

Predators vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.3 average goals per game add up to 60 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville ranks 24th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (82 total) in league action.

The Predators’ 20.25% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 17th in the league.

The Canadiens’ 70 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

Montreal’s 93 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Canadiens’ power-play conversion rate (21.52%) ranks 15th in the league.

