Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Montreal Canadiens. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 19:06 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -9.
- He has had at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
- Through 26 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens have given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Canadiens have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
