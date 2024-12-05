Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Montreal Canadiens. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:06 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -9.

He has had at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet six times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).

Through 26 games played this season, he has put up 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens have given up 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Canadiens have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

