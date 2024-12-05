Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.

Nyquist has 10 points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).

Through 26 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

The Canadiens have conceded 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.

The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

