Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
- Nyquist has 10 points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
- Through 26 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with two multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- The Canadiens have conceded 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
- The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.