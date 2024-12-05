Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game - December 5

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist’s props against the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:32 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -14.
  • Nyquist has 10 points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet eight times this season in games with a set points prop (26 opportunities).
  • Through 26 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • The Canadiens have conceded 93 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -23.
  • The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

