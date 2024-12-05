Hawks vs. Lakers Injury Report Today – December 6 Published 4:33 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers’ (12-10) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Friday, December 6 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (12-11, one injured player) at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Hawks claimed a 119-104 victory over the Bucks. Jalen Johnson scored a team-best 23 points for the Hawks in the victory.

The Lakers enter this game following a 134-93 loss to the Heat on Wednesday. LeBron James put up 29 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Knee Bronny James SG Questionable Heel 0.7 0.2 0.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Questionable Groin 2 0.5 0.5 Austin Reaves SG Questionable Pelvis 16.7 3.5 4.8 Jaxson Hayes C Out Ankle 6.4 4.5 0.8 Christian Wood PF Out Knee

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.