How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5

Published 12:36 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5

Thursday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before placing any wagers.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Canadiens Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 10 times this season.
  • This season, 15 of Montreal’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
  • The over/under for this game (6) is 0.9 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.31) and the Canadiens (2.8).
  • These two teams are conceding a combined 6.9 goals per game, 0.9 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -139

  • The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (43.8%).
  • Nashville is 5-6 when playing with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter (45.5% win percentage).
  • The Predators have a 58.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Canadiens Moneyline: +117

  • In 24 games as the moneyline underdog, Montreal has pulled off the upset eight times.
  • When the Canadiens’ moneyline odds are +117 or longer, they have won six games out of 21 opportunities.
  • Montreal has a 46.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 23 points in 26 games.
  • Filip Forsberg has nine goals and eight assists for Nashville to compile 17 total points (0.7 per game).
  • With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.
  • In 22 games played this season, Juuse Saros (6-11-5) has allowed 57 goals.

Canadiens Points Leaders

  • Montreal’s Nicholas Suzuki has totaled 16 assists and 10 goals in 25 games, good for 26 points.
  • Cole Caufield is crucial for Montreal’s attack with 23 total points (0.9 per game), including 16 goals and seven assists through 25 games.
  • Michael Matheson has two goals and 13 assists for Nashville.
  • Samuel Montembeault has a record of 7-10-2 in 19 games this season, conceding 49 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 448 saves and a .901 save percentage, 35th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119
11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118
12/5/2024 Canadiens Away -139
12/7/2024 Senators Away
12/10/2024 Flames Home
12/12/2024 Stars Away

Canadiens’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/30/2024 Rangers L 4-3 Away +157
12/1/2024 Bruins L 6-3 Away +213
12/3/2024 Islanders W 2-1 Home +113
12/5/2024 Predators Home +117
12/7/2024 Capitals Home
12/9/2024 Ducks Home
12/12/2024 Penguins Home

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Montreal Game Info

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More hockey

How to Pick the Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 4

How to Pick the Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 4

How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30

How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30

How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29

How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29

How to Pick the Predators vs. Flyers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 27

How to Pick the Predators vs. Flyers Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup