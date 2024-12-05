How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5
Published 12:36 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
Thursday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before placing any wagers.
Predators vs. Canadiens Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 10 times this season.
- This season, 15 of Montreal’s games have featured more than 6 goals.
- The over/under for this game (6) is 0.9 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.31) and the Canadiens (2.8).
- These two teams are conceding a combined 6.9 goals per game, 0.9 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -139
- The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (43.8%).
- Nashville is 5-6 when playing with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter (45.5% win percentage).
- The Predators have a 58.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Canadiens Moneyline: +117
- In 24 games as the moneyline underdog, Montreal has pulled off the upset eight times.
- When the Canadiens’ moneyline odds are +117 or longer, they have won six games out of 21 opportunities.
- Montreal has a 46.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Montreal 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 23 points in 26 games.
- Filip Forsberg has nine goals and eight assists for Nashville to compile 17 total points (0.7 per game).
- With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.
- In 22 games played this season, Juuse Saros (6-11-5) has allowed 57 goals.
Canadiens Points Leaders
- Montreal’s Nicholas Suzuki has totaled 16 assists and 10 goals in 25 games, good for 26 points.
- Cole Caufield is crucial for Montreal’s attack with 23 total points (0.9 per game), including 16 goals and seven assists through 25 games.
- Michael Matheson has two goals and 13 assists for Nashville.
- Samuel Montembeault has a record of 7-10-2 in 19 games this season, conceding 49 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 448 saves and a .901 save percentage, 35th in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|L 3-2
|Home
|-119
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|L 3-2
|Away
|+122
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|L 3-2
|Away
|+118
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|-139
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
Canadiens’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/30/2024
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Away
|+157
|12/1/2024
|Bruins
|L 6-3
|Away
|+213
|12/3/2024
|Islanders
|W 2-1
|Home
|+113
|12/5/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+117
|12/7/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|12/9/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/12/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Montreal Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Venue: Bell Centre
