How to Pick the Predators vs. Canadiens Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 5 Published 12:36 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting options. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before placing any wagers.

Predators vs. Canadiens Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 10 times this season.

This season, 15 of Montreal’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The over/under for this game (6) is 0.9 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.31) and the Canadiens (2.8).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.9 goals per game, 0.9 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -139

The Predators have been victorious in seven of their 16 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (43.8%).

Nashville is 5-6 when playing with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter (45.5% win percentage).

The Predators have a 58.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Canadiens Moneyline: +117

In 24 games as the moneyline underdog, Montreal has pulled off the upset eight times.

When the Canadiens’ moneyline odds are +117 or longer, they have won six games out of 21 opportunities.

Montreal has a 46.1% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 23 points in 26 games.

Filip Forsberg has nine goals and eight assists for Nashville to compile 17 total points (0.7 per game).

With 14 points through 26 games (five goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

In 22 games played this season, Juuse Saros (6-11-5) has allowed 57 goals.

Canadiens Points Leaders

Montreal’s Nicholas Suzuki has totaled 16 assists and 10 goals in 25 games, good for 26 points.

Cole Caufield is crucial for Montreal’s attack with 23 total points (0.9 per game), including 16 goals and seven assists through 25 games.

Michael Matheson has two goals and 13 assists for Nashville.

Samuel Montembeault has a record of 7-10-2 in 19 games this season, conceding 49 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 448 saves and a .901 save percentage, 35th in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild L 3-2 Away +122 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs L 3-2 Away +118 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away -139 12/7/2024 Senators – Away – 12/10/2024 Flames – Home – 12/12/2024 Stars – Away –

Canadiens’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/30/2024 Rangers L 4-3 Away +157 12/1/2024 Bruins L 6-3 Away +213 12/3/2024 Islanders W 2-1 Home +113 12/5/2024 Predators – Home +117 12/7/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/9/2024 Ducks – Home – 12/12/2024 Penguins – Home –

Nashville vs. Montreal Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

