Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5

Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault’s plus-minus is -9, in 17:45 per game on the ice.
  • Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 26 opportunities).
  • Through 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canadiens are giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league play.
  • The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal
26 Games 0
13 Points 0
5 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

