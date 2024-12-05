Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5 Published 5:24 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)

Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

Marchessault’s plus-minus is -9, in 17:45 per game on the ice.

Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 26 opportunities).

Through 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.

Canadiens Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canadiens are giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league play.

The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Canadiens

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Montreal 26 Games 0 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.