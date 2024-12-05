Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canadiens Game – December 5
Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -240)
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault’s plus-minus is -9, in 17:45 per game on the ice.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 10 games, with 13 points in total.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 26 opportunities).
- Through 26 games played this season, he has recorded 13 points, with three multi-point games.
Canadiens Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canadiens are giving up 93 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league play.
- The team’s -23 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Canadiens have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Canadiens
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Montreal
|26
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
