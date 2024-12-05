Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 11 Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the New York Knicks (13-8) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks 118 Points Avg. 116.6 111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 118.4 49.7% Field Goal % 46.4% 39.5% Three Point % 34.2%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Knicks’ Top Players

Jalen Brunson contributes with 25.2 points per game while tacking on 7.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 25.1 points, 3.1 assists and 13.1 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Knicks are led by Brunson from long distance. He hits 2.5 shots from deep per game.

New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who averages one per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.4 steals a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 20.7 points and 12 assists per game.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Young makes 2.5 treys per game.

The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Jalen Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/1 Pelicans W 118-85 Home -12.5 12/3 Magic W 121-106 Home -4.5 12/5 Hornets – Home – 12/7 Pistons – Home – 12/9 Raptors – Away – 12/11 Hawks – Home – 12/19 Timberwolves – Away – 12/21 Pelicans – Away – 12/23 Raptors – Home – 12/25 Spurs – Home – 12/27 Magic – Away –

Go see the Knicks or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/30 Hornets W 107-104 Away -5.5 12/2 Pelicans W 124-112 Home -9.5 12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home – 12/11 Knicks – Away – 12/19 Spurs – Away – 12/21 Grizzlies – Home – 12/23 Timberwolves – Home – 12/26 Bulls – Home – 12/28 Heat – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.