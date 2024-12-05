Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 11

Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the New York Knicks (13-8) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • Favorite:

Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Knicks Hawks
118 Points Avg. 116.6
111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 118.4
49.7% Field Goal % 46.4%
39.5% Three Point % 34.2%

Knicks’ Top Players

  • Jalen Brunson contributes with 25.2 points per game while tacking on 7.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
  • Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 25.1 points, 3.1 assists and 13.1 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Knicks are led by Brunson from long distance. He hits 2.5 shots from deep per game.
  • New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who averages one per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.4 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 20.7 points and 12 assists per game.
  • This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game.
  • Young makes 2.5 treys per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Jalen Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/1 Pelicans W 118-85 Home -12.5
12/3 Magic W 121-106 Home -4.5
12/5 Hornets Home
12/7 Pistons Home
12/9 Raptors Away
12/11 Hawks Home
12/19 Timberwolves Away
12/21 Pelicans Away
12/23 Raptors Home
12/25 Spurs Home
12/27 Magic Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/30 Hornets W 107-104 Away -5.5
12/2 Pelicans W 124-112 Home -9.5
12/4 Bucks W 119-104 Away +4.5
12/6 Lakers Home
12/8 Nuggets Home
12/11 Knicks Away
12/19 Spurs Away
12/21 Grizzlies Home
12/23 Timberwolves Home
12/26 Bulls Home
12/28 Heat Home

