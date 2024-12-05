Knicks vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Dec. 11
Published 5:23 am Thursday, December 5, 2024
On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, the New York Knicks (13-8) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Favorite: –
Knicks vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Knicks
|Hawks
|118
|Points Avg.
|116.6
|111.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.4
|49.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|39.5%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
Knicks’ Top Players
- Jalen Brunson contributes with 25.2 points per game while tacking on 7.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds.
- Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 25.1 points, 3.1 assists and 13.1 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Knicks are led by Brunson from long distance. He hits 2.5 shots from deep per game.
- New York’s blocks tend to come from OG Anunoby, who averages one per game. Josh Hart is a primary source of steals for New York, averaging 1.4 steals a game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young takes the top spot on the Hawks scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 20.7 points and 12 assists per game.
- This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game.
- Young makes 2.5 treys per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Jalen Johnson (1.1 blocks per game).
Knicks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/1
|Pelicans
|W 118-85
|Home
|-12.5
|12/3
|Magic
|W 121-106
|Home
|-4.5
|12/5
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|12/9
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|12/11
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/25
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/30
|Hornets
|W 107-104
|Away
|-5.5
|12/2
|Pelicans
|W 124-112
|Home
|-9.5
|12/4
|Bucks
|W 119-104
|Away
|+4.5
|12/6
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/11
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/21
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/28
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
