NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Lakers Picks for December 6 Published 10:33 pm Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE.

Prior to placing a wager on this matchup, check out the best bets available on Friday according to our computer predictions.

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Lakers Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)

Atlanta has covered the spread 10 times in 23 games.

Los Angeles’ record against the spread is 8-14-0.

The Hawks have won twice ATS (2-6) as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

The Lakers have one win ATS (1-4) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Pick OU:

Under (231.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 16 of 23 games this season.

The Lakers have combined with their opponent to score more than 231.5 points in nine of 22 games this season.

Atlanta’s outings this year have an average total of 233.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Los Angeles has had an average of 227.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.8 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Lakers are the league’s 17th-highest scoring team this season compared to the third-ranked Hawks.

The Lakers have surrendered the 20th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Hawks have given up the 30th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-165)

This season, the Hawks have been favored 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

The Lakers have been victorious in one of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won five of its eight games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +135 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

